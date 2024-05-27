Memorial Day parades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey: Where to mark the holiday in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday is Memorial Day, and that means communities across the Philadelphia region will remember those who died serving in the United States military with ceremonies and parades. Here are a few of the parades and other events happening around the area on Monday.

Pennsylvania

Bridesburg, Philadelphia: The Bridesburg Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the United Veterans of Bridesburg, kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Betsy Ross Bridge.

Kennett Square: The Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at South and Union streets and ends with a memorial ceremony at Union Hill Cemetery.

Lansdowne: The Memorial Day parade in Lansdowne begins at Ardmore Elementary at 9 a.m. and ends at Penn Wood High School with an observance on the field.

Media: Media's Memorial Day parade is set to start at 10 a.m. at the Theater on State Street. A ceremony will follow at the Courthouse.

Springfield: A service will start at 9:15 a.m. in front of the World War II memorial at St. Francis Church (136 Saxer Avenue), followed by a parade to the township building at 50 Powell Road. At 10 a.m., a service in the township building will honor and remember Army 1st Lt. Irving N. Hurley, a graduate of Springfield High School and Springfield resident who led a platoon of tanks, landing on the beaches of Normandy at Utah Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He was killed in action six days later.

Langhorne: The Jesse W. Soby Post of the American Legion's 105th Annual Memorial Day Parade will start with a ceremony at the post (115 West Richardson Avenue) at 9 a.m., followed by a parade.

New Jersey

Glassboro: Glassboro's Memorial Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. at University Boulevard and Lehigh Road, continues onto Whitney Avenue, then High Street, ending at Academy and Main Streets. The parade includes a Bicycle Brigade where kids ages 5-12 can decorate their bikes, trikes, scooters, strollers, and wagons and ride with the Glassboro Police's Bike Patrol. The Bicycle Brigade starts at Harvard and Villanova roads at 9:30 a.m.

Somers Point: The City of Somers Point will host a Memorial Day Parade starting at 11 a.m. The parade begins at Dawes Avenue and continues along Shore Road to City Hall (1 W. New Jersey Avenue) and then up to Patriots Park. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Patriots Park after the parade.

Medford: The Medford Memorial Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. at Allen School on Allen Avenue near Union Street. It ends with a ceremony in Freedom Park at 86 Union Street.