Memorial Day brings the crowds in Ocean City, N.J.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Ocean City officials predict more than 100,000 people are expected to pack the boardwalk this holiday weekend thanks to both great weather and fewer covid concerns from one year ago.

"Unbelievable. Best Memorial Day weekend we can remember in a long time," Mike Loiseau said while getting pizza on the boardwalk.

Clear skies and warm temperatures had many soaking up the sights and sounds of the Ocean City beaches and boardwalk Sunday night.

"We have been coming down here since I was a little kid, since I was his age, it's as busy as I can remember, Loiseau said.

Mike Loiseau and his boys waited in line for a slice at Manco and Manco's off 12th Street where inside Matt Miller says the pies have been flying out all weekend long.

"It's all weather last year we didn't have great weather so it's nice now and we're busy," Matt Miller of Manco and Manco said.

Eli Romy who operates nearby Shelly's by the Sea says with one day still to go staffing levels are returning to pre-covid levels and business is booming.

"For this weekend, we're up about 30 percent give or take," she said.

"We come every Memorial Day weekend and the kids look forward to it. We look forward to it," Holly Barg of Wynnewood said.

For Holly Barg and her crew, the crowds meant an excuse to get creative.

"We couldn't find a seat so we got our pizza, we sat down on the boardwalk, got some water, and the kids have been playing at the arcade. So we just made due," she said.

For them and countless others, there's no such thing as a bad night when you're down the shore.

Ocean City will hold a Memorial Day observance here along the boardwalk Monday at 3 P.M.