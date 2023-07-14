Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia to be demolished, zoning permit says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The future of South Philadelphia landmark Melrose Diner remains unclear, but a zoning permit says the building at Snyder and Passyunk Avenues will be demolished. The restaurant closed last July after a fire in the building.
The 24-hour establishment had been serving customers since the 1950s.
On its Facebook page, a statement by the diner said it will not close permanently.
The diner plans to release more information in the next few weeks.
