Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia to be demolished, zoning permit says

Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia to be demolish, according to zoning permit

Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia to be demolish, according to zoning permit

Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia to be demolish, according to zoning permit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The future of South Philadelphia landmark Melrose Diner remains unclear, but a zoning permit says the building at Snyder and Passyunk Avenues will be demolished. The restaurant closed last July after a fire in the building.

The 24-hour establishment had been serving customers since the 1950s.

On its Facebook page, a statement by the diner said it will not close permanently.

Hi all. We appreciate the outpouring of concern and support. Concrete plans for our reopening will be revealed to the... Posted by Melrose Diner on Thursday, July 13, 2023

The diner plans to release more information in the next few weeks.