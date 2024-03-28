How many times has someone won the Mega Millions in Pennsylvania, South Jersey or Delaware?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When it comes to winning giant lottery jackpots, the Delaware Valley hasn't always had the best luck.

Over the past 20 years, Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have only been won in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware a handful of times. On the flipside, New York and California have each had dozens of Mega Millions of Powerball jackpot winners.

But that doesn't mean there isn't some luck on the East Coast. Recently in Monmouth County, someone won the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history from the drawing on March 26, 2024, a whopping $1.13 billion.

The ticket was sold at the ShopRite Wine and Liquors store in Neptune Township, New Jersey.

Here's a look at some of the giant jackpots won around the region.

Pennsylvania

May 2021: $516 million Mega Millions jackpot won by the Peace of Mind Trust

March 2018: $456.7 million Powerball jackpot won in Lancaster County

July 2015: $153 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket sold in Milton

May 2014: $149 million Mega Millions jackpot won in Pittsburgh

June 2013: $77.4 million Powerball jackpot won in Upper Darby

December 2012: $33.1 million Powerball jackpot won in Levittown

South Jersey

May 2013: $30 million Mega Millions jackpot won in Mays Landing

August 2013: $448 million Powerball jackpot split between three winning tickets, $86,054,355 won in Little Egg Harbor

March 2007: $390 million Mega Millions jackpot split between two winning tickets, $195 million won in Woodbine

August 2007: $330 million Mega Millions jackpot split between four winning tickets, $82.5 million won in Villas

July 2004: $10 million Mega Millions jackpot won in Cherry Hill

October 2003: $12 million Mega Millions jackpot won in Neptune Township

And in May 2016 between central and North Jersey, there was a $284 million Powerball jackpot won by family lottery pool in Trenton and Newark.

Delaware

December 2016: $121.6 million Powerball jackpot sold in Delaware (winners lived in Pennsylvania)