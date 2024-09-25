$1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Delaware County, Pennsylvania convenience store

Parker to share more about 76ers arena plans after endorsement | Digital Brief

Check your ticket if you bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket at the Pantry 1 Food Mart on Chester Pike in Crum Lynne for Tuesday night's drawing. You could be a millionaire.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $1 million ticket for the Sept. 24 Mega Millions drawing was sold at the Delaware County convenience store located at 609 Chester Pike.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket matched all five white balls but not the yellow Mega Ball 18.

The winning numbers were 1-6-10-23-27.

The convenience store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Mega Millions ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says whoever has the winning ticket has one year to claim their prize. In a news release, lottery officials said the winning ticket "should immediately be signed on the back."

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $77 million — or $38.2 million cash. The next drawing is Friday night.