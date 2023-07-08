Mega Millions jackpot grows to $480 million; Powerball drawing Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Your two chances to become an instant multimillionaire are still alive.

No one matched all the numbers in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, so the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday is now up to $480 million.

But don't throw away your tickets! You could still win a smaller prize if you matched some numbers.

Here are the numbers from the July 7 Mega Millions drawing:

8

10

17

55

66

Megaplier: 3

CBS News Philadelphia

Powerball jackpot up to $615 million for Saturday, July 8 drawing

A jackpot of $615 million is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, ranking it the 10th-largest Powerball jackpot.

That prize has been climbing since April.

Ticket sales close at 10 p.m. on the night of the drawing.

We will have the winning numbers Saturday night on CBS News Philadelphia at 11 p.m.