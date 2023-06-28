Dogs displaced by Mississippi tornados need homes. Here's how you can adopt them.

Mega adoption event to be held this weekend at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The mega adoption event is back at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks this weekend.

On Tuesday night, the Brandywine SPCA welcomed more than 80 dogs from Mississippi at their West Chester campus.

"We will be receiving three transplant vehicles and they have a total of 84 dogs and puppies," Eli Martinez, of the Brandywine SPCA, said. "This transport is special to us because it's coming from Mississippi. In the spring, I'm sure you know, they experienced a massive tornado and displaced a lot of animals, so those animals are coming from three shelters and they're going to be coming to our mega-adoption event to hopefully find new homes."

The rescues were coordinated to arrive this week in preparation for the Brandywine SPCA's mega event on Saturday and Sunday.

So if you've been thinking of adding a furry member to your family, now may be the ideal time.

"A thousand animals will be there ready for adoption," Martinez said. "These companions are coming in spayed, neutered, micro-chipped, so they are truly ready to go home.

Plus, once you've adopted your new pet, you'll be invited to set an appointment at a Brandywine SPCA clinic for a wellness check.

The service is totally free and is recommended within seven days of adoption.

"The biggest piece of advice I can give anyone considering adopting any shelter pet, whether it's an emergency relief effort or just wanting to adopt a new companion -- is really that. Take the time to get to know them, let them ease into your home, into your family, into your routine, and most importantly, give them your time," Martinez said.