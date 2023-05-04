Media's Dining Under the Stars off to "disappointing" start due to weather: Media's Dining Under the Stars off to "disappointing" start due to weather

Opening night of Media's Dining Under the Stars off to less than ideal start

Opening night of Media's Dining Under the Stars off to less than ideal start

Opening night of Media's Dining Under the Stars off to less than ideal start

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- The weather made for a less than ideal start to Media borough's Dining Under the Stars.

Normally, Main Street would be packed with shoppers, diners and strollers but Wednesday night there were more empty tables than attendees.

"It's so gray, let me just get something bright to cheer myself up because this weather really brings me down," Joi Washington said.

Opening night for Media's seasonal Dining Under the Stars was met with weather more fitting for March than May.

"I only put away like half of my winter stuff and this is more like a spring transitioning from winter to spring outfit," Washington said.

"We would have like 75 tables out," April Phelps said.

Phelps manages one of more than a dozen restaurants that look forward to Wednesday nights being blocked off and booked up with al fresco diners.

"Very disappointing, we were prepped for tonight, excited and it's a washout," Phelps said.

While most opted for the comforts of the indoors, one couple braved the elements.

"We've been cooped up all winter, so it's not that bad out so we decided to still come out," Matt Norcross said.

Although the wide open streets lent themselves to sidewalk chalk and slingshot frisbee, Off The Rail owner Vince Damico decided to call it early.

"Oh, this is a ghost town," Damico said.

He packed up for the night, and crossed his fingers for next week.

"Next week we'll be out ready to do it again, suns out, tables out and we'll be good to go," Damico said.

Dining Under the Stars runs every Wednesday through Sept. 28.