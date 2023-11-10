Media residents brave wet weather for annual Veterans Day parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in one Delaware County town came out to pay their respects to veterans and active military members.

Media held its annual Veterans Day parade on Friday, where several groups, service members and their families came out to honor those who have served.

The parade began at 11 a.m. outside the Media Theatre with motorcycles and the Penncrest High School marching band playing loudly for all to hear.

The parade will make its way to the county courthouse as the community gathers to cheer on those marching.

The mayor of Media and other veterans said the weather has affected the number of people coming out, but people still lined the sidewalks.

"We have all the elements here. The weather's not what we like, but everybody's here," Mayor Robert McMahon said. "All the bands are here, we've got seven bands. A lot of people speaking, short speeches. Anybody who's more than a minute is off."

"It's a day of remembrance for anybody who has sacrificed their time, sacrificed their lives, sacrificed family, friends, to give us the right to do what we do," Mike Baker said.

Once the parade concludes, there will be a ceremony at the county courthouse, where several veterans will be honored for their service.