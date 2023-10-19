Post office in Media, Pennsylvania, damaged after box truck crash

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A post office in Media, Pennsylvania, was damaged after a box truck crashed into it Thursday morning.

The truck went through a wall of windows and there was broken glass at the scene.

The post office is on the corner of Baltimore Avenue and Monroe Street in Media.

We're working to confirm if anyone is injured in the crash.

A USPS spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia the post office will be closed while repairs are made. Customers are asked to go to the Springfield Post Office at 1138 Baltimore Pike for retail services.

"The Postal Service thanks our customers for their understanding and support. All our employees are safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver," the spokesperson said in an email.