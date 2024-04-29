Philadelphia to begin enforcing no parking zones as part of street cleaning program

PPA hands out more than 11,000 tickets during first week of street sweeping program

PPA hands out more than 11,000 tickets during first week of street sweeping program

PPA hands out more than 11,000 tickets during first week of street sweeping program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drivers in some Philadelphia neighborhoods need to be on the lookout for no parking signs.

Starting Monday, the city is cracking down on drivers who park on streets in the 14 neighborhoods being cleaned as part of the Mechanical Street Cleaning program.

While the city has posted signs to inform drivers they'll need to move their vehicles off select streets on cleaning days, they'll now be actively enforcing the rule.

If you don't move your car from the designated no parking areas, you can be fined $31.

The Mechanical Street Cleaning program uses mechanical brooms to sweep street debris and clean select city routes from April through November each year. Sanitation workers also clean certain routes with backpack blowers and hand brooms.

As part of the program, sanitation officers can also issue sanitation code violations related to litter and dumping.

If you live or regularly visit the neighborhoods listed below you'll want to steer clear of the no parking zones in the following areas.

Frankford: Levick to Adams from Griscom to Keystone

Germantown: Berkley to Chelten from Pulaski to Wakefield

Kensington: 2nd to Kensington from Tioga to Lehigh

Logan: Godfrey to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad to Mascher

Nicetown: Broad to Hunting Park, Clarissa and Stenton from Lindley/Logan to Allegheny

North Central: Broad to 22nd from Allegheny to Diamond

Paschall: 58th to 70th from Cobbs Creek to Dicks

Point Breeze: Christian to McKean from Broad to 24th

Port Richmond: Kensington to Aramingo from Tioga to Lehigh

South Philadelphia: McKean to Oregon from 4th to 8th

Southwest: Woodland to Kingsessing from 49th to Cemetery, and 58th to 61st from Cobbs Creek Pkwy. to Kingsessing

Strawberry Mansion: Diamond/Sedgley to Allegheny from 22nd to 33rd

West Fairhill: Front to 13th from Glenwood to Diamond

West Philadelphia: Parkside to Spring Garden from 52nd to 40th