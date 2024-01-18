Meals on Wheels volunteers push to get meals out to those in need ahead of the winter storm

Meals on Wheels volunteers push to fight against food insecurity before the winter storm

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) -- Volunteers scrambled Thursday to get meals out to those in need. One Meals on Wheels group is worried about snowy roads on Friday, so they planned ahead.

Pam Borowsky volunteers for Mainline Meals on Wheels Bryn Mawr. For people who are facing food insecurity, she left bags full of much-needed food at the Ardmore House apartments. But, she says she was worried about Friday's deliveries.

"Yeah, some of the walkways could be icy. The roads could be icy. And it means a lot to us to get them a hot meal," Borowsky said.

So, she is ready to show up anyway.

Borowsky's fellow volunteer, Cindy Auslander, says starting early in the day should help.

"At least we get here at 10 o'clock, and it's not quite as bad. The roads aren't quite as bad," Auslander said.

But about eight miles away in Chester County, Meals on Wheels officials say the snow is a much bigger challenge than in Lower Merion.

"Neighborhoods that don't get plowed very quickly and also have long driveways and sidewalks and such that often aren't shoveled because they are not able to do that kind of thing," Julie Kanto, of the Devon Meals on Wheels, said.

Kanto says these volunteers will not deliver on Friday because of the forecast.

"We thought for the safety of our volunteers, it would be best to get everything out today," Kanto said.

She says she is thrilled this kitchen staff was ready.

"They had planned ahead for the winter a couple days ago, and made an extra hot meal that we then put in the freezer," Kanto said.

Kanto says the group was also unable to deliver during Tuesday's storm.

That is why clients had what meals on wheels calls "snow packs' full of non-perishable food.

Kanto says without these packs or the double deliveries, some of our patrons would go without food -- something this group refuses to let happen.