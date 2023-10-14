Man armed with gun steals over $100 from Olney McDonalds drive-thru: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man armed with a handgun allegedly stole over $100 from a McDonalds drive-thru in Olney Friday evening, an employee told police.

A woman who was working at the McDonalds at around 11:15 p.m. Friday reported to police that an unknown man armed with a handgun allegedly climbed through the drive-thru window and demanded access to the cash register.

The man then took the entire register, which had about $100 - $150 inside, and then fled the scene by window again.

Police say he then drove off in a black Chevy Malibu with two other men inside.

The worker was not injured during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing with Northeast Detectives, according to police.