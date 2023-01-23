Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.
The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.
The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
