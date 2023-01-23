Watch CBS News
Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.

The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.

