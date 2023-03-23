Watch CBS News
Mayor Kenney vetoes city council plan to create public safety director

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday vetoed legislation introduced by Philadelphia City Council that would have created a new chief public safety director position.

The public safety director would oversee police, fire, prison and other safety departments.

City council unanimously passed the bill earlier this month, so they could override the veto.

If city council overrides Kenney's veto, voters could get the final say during the May primary.

