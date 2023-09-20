Water rushes down Mayfair street after main break

Homes in Mayfair without water after water main break

Homes in Mayfair without water after water main break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Water rushed down a Mayfair street on Wednesday morning after a water main break. Conditions are improving, but approximately 20 homes are without water, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.

A spokesperson said a 12-inch water main broke shortly before 3 a.m. on the Boulevard near Guilford Street.

A retaining wall in front of a home may have been damaged as the water rushed past.

CBS News Philadelphia

At one point, crews had to close the street, but it has since reopened.

It's not clear what caused the main to burst.