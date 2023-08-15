Former Phillies star Shane Victorino raising money to help Maui wildfires victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia Phillies star Shane Victorino is helping his native Maui, Hawaii. Officials on Tuesday will begin releasing the names of those who died in the devastating Maui wildfires.

Ninety-nine people have been confirmed dead, and that number is expected to go higher.

Victorino told CBS News Philadelphia that he is working to raise donations through his foundation, the Shane Victorino Foundation.

"It's great to see all this money given, but for me, at the end of the day, how do you distribute and how do you collectively work together to make all of this money work?" Victorino said. "For me, if I know where everything comes [from] and it's something that I can handle, I know at the end of the day, where this will be distributed."

"The Flyin' Hawaiian" said his message to people who are most impacted by the wildfires is one of love.

"I love you. I'll be there for you. It's something that … it's hard, it's emotional," Victorino said. "But like I said, I'll always be there for you guys, and I love you."

Victorino's father, Mike Victorino, is a former mayor of Maui County.