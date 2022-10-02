Philadelphia police charge suspect in Manayunk road rage shooting

Man shot in the chest in Manayunk: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a road rage shooting in Philadelphia's Manayunk section, officials announced on Sunday. Matthew Lorusso was charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and other offenses for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man following a vehicle pursuit on Saturday night.

Officials say the man Lorusso shot is in critical condition. He was shot twice in the back and susatined a graze wound to his head. Lorusso is a lawful gun owner, according to a release.

Officials say Lorusso cited reckless driving as the reason for pursing the man. He started to pursue the driver near the 3900 block of Manayunk Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Lorusso's spouse and 7-year-old child were inside the vehicle during the pursuit.

Eventually, the man Lorusso was pursuing crashed his vehicle into parked cars and both men exited the vehicle.

Officials say the events that followed were caught on video.

After exiting the vehicle, officials say Lorusso fired four shots at the man.

The shooting is under investigation.