Man charged with killing coworker Matthew James Branning

Digital Brief: March 3, 2023 (AM)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was charged Thursday with kidnapping and killing his coworker Matthew James Branning, authorities said.

Branning's body still has not been found after he went missing from his job in Silverdale in October 2021.

Michael Allen Stark was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors believe Stark kidnapped Branning after work on Oct. 15, 2021, made him withdraw money from an ATM and then took Branning's car to New Jersey.

They believe Branning was killed sometime after that encounter.

Branning's vehicle was later found in Virginia.

A grand jury recommended murder charges against Stark Thursday. He was arraigned that night.

Stark was arrested in April 2022 in Wayne County, Michigan, for a warrant from Monroe County, Pennsylvania. He was extradited to Pennsylvania in July last year.

Stark remains in the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.