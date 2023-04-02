"One of the sickest people in Ireland": Bucks County man shares recovery journey

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County man is recovering after getting seriously ill overseas. He was told by doctors that he was one of the sickest people in Ireland.

It's been a long time away from home for Matt Small.

His homecoming Friday led to a surprise gathering of friends on motorcycles, neighbors and police.

"It was quite honestly a shock to have that many people be excited and relieved for me to be home," Small said.

The 21-year-old graphic designer went from riding his Harley without a care in the world to fighting for his life. During a family trip to Ireland in December, Small was sick with what he thought was just a common cold.

"I had felt off, but it was more like congestion, headache, nothing serious," Small said.

He then went to a hospital and while waiting to be seen by a doctor, he says "it was harder and harder to breathe and my fingers started turning blue."

After being diagnosed with influenza and other illnesses, he then contracted sepsis, a serious blood infection.

Small was put on a ventilator and dialysis.

After being discharged from the hospital & cleared for travel, his family planned a surprise gathering for his homecoming on Friday.



"One of the doctors came back and said to me he's one of the sickest persons in Ireland at the moment," mom Sandra Small said.

He was in a medically induced coma for four weeks.

"Even waking up the first two or three days, memories are still choppy," Small said.

While in the hospital he turned 21.

"I wanted to have a drink, just to mark the occasion, so we were finally able to do that," dad Gregory Small said.

Finally, he was discharged on February 9, right in time for the big game.

"My goal was to get out of the hospital to sit on the couch, eat a cheesesteak while watching Eagles play in the Super Bowl," Small said.

The Small family says they're thankful for the team of nurses and doctors in Ireland.

"The nurses absorbed a little bit of Philly culture," Small said. "They were rooting for the Eagles too."

"A lot of what helped me sit at ease and have peace of mind was all the people that came to support me," Small said.

Small says he's going to take it easy for now, but hopes by the end of this summer he'll be able to be back on his motorcycle.