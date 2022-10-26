Meet the fan who turned his bathroom into a Phillies shrine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans all over the Delaware Valley are showing off their homes decked out in red. One home honors the team's bullpen in a very unique way.

It is definitely unique. We are talking about a bathroom. This bathroom takes a look back at the history and also embraces the future as the Phillies head to the World Series.

"So when you flip the switch and open these bi-fold doors," Matt Edwards said, "I have had people go in there and gasp like, 'oh my gosh.'"

It's unlike any bathroom you probably have ever seen.

"Everybody is welcome here," Edwards said. "Man, woman, Phanatic, Brad Lidge."

Edwards calls it the Relief Room because all the faces staring back at you inside have something in common.

"You relieve yourself here and it's filled with relief pitchers and the jokes wrote themselves," Edwards said. "My wife is cool enough to let me do this in the main bathroom of the house. It's right off of the kitchen."

Edwards says it all started back with his dad when the Phillies won the World Series back in 2008.

"We bought this house from my parents," Edwards said. "It's the house I grew up in. So my dad cut out a picture from the newspaper of Brad Lidge doing that and he's like, 'Where can I hang it?' and my mom like, 'uh.' And I said, 'Dad, the only spot mom's going to let you hang that is in the can.'"

And from there it grew.

Almost every inch is covered with memorabilia, pictures and autographs.

Now the washer and driver were moved to the basement so the relief room can expand.

"If she'll let me. I mean, the Relief Kitchen? I don't know how that sounds, it doesn't really flow off the tongue," Edwards said. "The alliteration doesn't work. But if she'll let me, I'll keep growing."

Edwards says he has people sending him all types of memorabilia for the Relief Room and he keeps adding to it.