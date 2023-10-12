Students at Philadelphia's longest-running charter school walkout after announcement of final year

Students, parents stunned that Math, Civics, and Sciences will close after this year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's longest-running charter school will close its doors at the end of this school year. Parents and students were caught by surprise when they received a letter on Tuesday notifying them of the future plans.

Students at Math, Civics, and Sciences staged a mid-day walkout Wednesday after learning this will be their final year attending the charter school that's stood on Broad Street in Center City for the past 25 years.

"I saw that as love and I told them they have the right to protest," Veronica Joyner said.

The school's Founder and Chief Administrator, Joyner, has been their leader since day one. But at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, MCS will close and the building will be sold.

Joyner said despite improving to a 100% graduation rate, she claims for the last five years, the school district has only offered a one-year charter.

"There's no reason that after 25 years, I am the oldest charter school head still standing," Joyner said.

CBS News Philadelphia asked the school district about this and is awaiting comment. However, another reason for the closure, the 73-year-old is retiring and said there's no one she trusts to uphold her legacy.

"Steel wears out," Joyner said. "It takes a lot of energy to run this school."

"I don't want to pass the baton to someone," she added. "I've looked at two charter schools in the city that the baton was passed to, and those schools went down."

Shuler: "Above a hallway, it says 'Failure is not an option.' What's next for your hundreds of babies who will have to find another school? Do you believe they'll be OK?"

Joyner: "Yes. We've taught them the foundation skills and they can go anywhere and do well. I've taught them to respect each other and like each other. And my teachers to teach with love. I can't guarantee it but they'll be smart enough to make it."

What Joyner did guarantee is her commitment to helping students and teachers secure placements at other schools.