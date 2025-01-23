Maternal death rate remains high in U.S. and particularly in Philadelphia

Philadelphia maternal death rate remains high, but efforts to help are underway

Thursday is Maternal Health Awareness Day, and the United States has higher rates of maternal death than any other high-income nation.

Philadelphia has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country.

Nationally, while it's improving, there were about 22 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births in 2022, with Black women being the most affected.

That death rate is more than double — and sometimes triple — compared to most other high-income countries.

Philadelphia's rate of pregnancy-related deaths from 2013 to 2018 was approximately 20 per 100,000 live births, which is higher than the 2018 national rate of 17.4 per 100,000 live births, according to a city report.

CBS News

"It's an ongoing concern, and we're doing lots of things to try to bring those numbers down and get us into a better space," said Dr. Sarah Sams, American Academy of Family Physicians.

Doctors say many of the maternal deaths are preventable. Some are linked to chronic diseases like obesity, hypertension and diabetes.

Establishing care early in pregnancy is critical, but not everyone has easy access.

"Family physicians still provide maternity care in many areas and especially in rural and underserved areas, kind of trying to alleviate some of those maternity deserts," Sams said.

Having a healthy diet, exercising and avoiding alcohol and drugs are important for having a healthy pregnancy.

Since maternal deaths happen up to a year after birth, postpartum care is critical, too, especially if gestational diabetes or hypertension were diagnosed during pregnancy.

"Many of these conditions are signs that you may be developing those as a long-term chronic problem," Sams said.

Philadelphia has a number of programs that combat the high maternal mortality rate, including Philly Joy Bank, which provides $1,000 a month to some moms.