$1.3 million winning lottery ticket sold at Bucks County Fine Wine & Good Spirits
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Bucks County is a million dollars richer. A winning Match 6 Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits on Easton Road in Warrington.
The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
The winner can claim their prize at a lottery retailer.
