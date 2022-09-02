Watch CBS News
$1.3 million winning lottery ticket sold at Bucks County Fine Wine & Good Spirits

WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Bucks County is a million dollars richer.  A winning Match 6 Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits on Easton Road in Warrington.

The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winner can claim their prize at a lottery retailer.

