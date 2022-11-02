Mastriano, Oz hold rallies to get out the Republican vote

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Pennsylvania Republicans will hold rallies as they get out the vote before Election Day Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor, will hold a rally at a Pittsburgh hotel Wednesday evening.

Former Trump HUD Secretary Ben Carson is scheduled to join him.

Also Wednesday night, Doctor Mehmet Oz, candidate for U.S. Senate, will be in Elizabethtown in Lancaster County.