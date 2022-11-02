Watch CBS News
Mastriano, Oz hold rallies to get out the Republican vote

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Pennsylvania Republicans will hold rallies as they get out the vote before Election Day Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor, will hold a rally at a Pittsburgh hotel Wednesday evening. 

Former Trump HUD Secretary Ben Carson is scheduled to join him. 

Also Wednesday night, Doctor Mehmet Oz, candidate for U.S. Senate, will be in Elizabethtown in Lancaster County.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

First published on November 2, 2022 / 10:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

