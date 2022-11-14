Philly charter school on lockdown after gun found in locker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School was put on lockdown after authorities say a gun was found in a student's locker. Police found it as they searched the locker for potential narcotics.
The school was placed on lockdown a little after 10 a.m.
A K-9 unit was sent in to clear the building.
The student has been detained.
