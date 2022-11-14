Watch CBS News
Crime

Philly charter school on lockdown after gun found in locker

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 14, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 14, 2022 (AM) 02:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School was put on lockdown after authorities say a gun was found in a student's locker. Police found it as they searched the locker for potential narcotics. 

The school was placed on lockdown a little after 10 a.m.

A K-9 unit was sent in to clear the building. 

The student has been detained.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 11:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.