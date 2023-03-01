Crews battle massive house fire in Burlington County
TABERNACLE, N.J. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway to pinpoint what started a massive house fire in Burlington County. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at South Park Road in Tabernacle.
Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke by pumping water from a nearby lake.
Part of the roof of the home had collapsed.
It's still unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.
