Crews battle massive house fire in Burlington County

TABERNACLE, N.J. (CBS)  -- An investigation is underway to pinpoint what started a massive house fire in Burlington County. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at South Park Road in Tabernacle. 

Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke by pumping water from a nearby lake. 

Part of the roof of the home had collapsed. 

It's still unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire. 

