Crews battle massive house fire in Burlington County

Massive fire breaks out at large house in Burlington County

TABERNACLE, N.J. (CBS) -- An investigation is underway to pinpoint what started a massive house fire in Burlington County. It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at South Park Road in Tabernacle.

Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke by pumping water from a nearby lake.

Part of the roof of the home had collapsed.

It's still unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.