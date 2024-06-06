Late crossing guard honored in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, for serving community for 40 years

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Students, teachers and parents packed the front lawn of Myers Elementary Thursday in the Cheltenham School District to honor late crossing guard Mary Washington who protected children at the same intersection for four decades.

Daughter-in-law Bonita Washington said, for 40 years, Mary protected children crossing Union Avenue at Montgomery Avenue.

"Mrs. Washington would be here to cross them. If mom wasn't here or something, she would look after them until mom got here or until the parent was here," Bonita Washington said.

Bonita Washington said Mary Washington guarded the intersection until she developed pneumonia in 2023 at 82 years old.

"When she couldn't come back. The sparkle was out of her eyes," Bonita Washington said.

Mary Washington died in January at 83 years old. Principal Jason Lytle said she is missed.

"There has been a void. Yes, there's been someone here. But, Ms. Washington was much more than just a person that was on the corner of Union and Montgomery Avenue," Lytle said.

That is why Parent Teacher Organization president Ikysha Dearry wanted something permanent to honor Mary Washington where she worked for decades.

"I've had three children go through Myers, so I've been blessed to experience Ms. Washington for some years now," Dearry said.

To honor that dependability, a sign bearing Mary Washington's name will serve as notice that she was there, caring for students. Bonita Washington said it will also offer a reminder.

"It's beautiful. It's great. And like we said, please remember to do 15 miles per hour in the school zone," Bonita Washington said.

The sign will not the only tribute to Mary Washington. Principal Lytle said eventually benches will be installed so people can reflect on her legacy.