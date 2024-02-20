Camden preschool students celebrate 100th day of school with "100-year-old dress-up day"
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Pint-sized pre-K students at Martha F. Wilson Early Childhood Development Center celebrated their 100th day of the school year with a 100-year-old dress-up day Tuesday.
Students and some willing staff members donned suspenders, granny glasses and grey wigs to look the part of their favorite centenarians.
Several learning activities - including counting to 100 - were all part of the fun meant to foster a creative and engaging environment as part of Camden City School District's acknowledgment of the first 100 days of the academic year.
