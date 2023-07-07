Married couple killed in Cobbs Creek, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A husband and wife were shot and killed at close range as they returned home to their children Friday morning.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. on the 6100 block of Locust Street in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia.

When they arrived at the scene for reports of gunshots, police and medics found two victims on the sidewalk: a 43-year-old woman and 47-year-old male. They had both been shot multiple times.

The couple was pronounced dead on the scene, just feet away from their home.

"These two were returning home together at the time they were shot and killed," Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police believe some of the couple's children and family members were home during the time of the shooting.

It was an emotional scene as loved ones came out to find police officers and detectives and at least 25 evidence markers.

Small said a gun in a holster was found at the scene, but police do not believe the gun was fired. The gun was found very close to where the couple was laying.

Two cell phones and a purse were found next to the victims, Small said.

Police are working to get a description of the shooter or shooters, and to learn the motive for the shooting, Small said.

Police are checking nearby surveillance cameras and talking to neighbors to see if there's anything that can help with the investigation.