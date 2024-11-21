Watch CBS News
Local News

Two injured in hit-and-run near City Hall, Philadelphia police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 question-and-answer sessions about twice-a-week trash pickup for Philadelphians | Digital Brief
2 question-and-answer sessions about twice-a-week trash pickup for Philadelphians | Digital Brief 02:33

Two people were transported to an area hospital after a hit-and-run near City Hall in Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. 

One of the victims has serious injuries and the other is in stable condition, police said. Both were taken to Jefferson University Hospital. 

The crash happened at Market and Juniper streets around 8:15 p.m. 

The car also knocked down a traffic light before fleeing, police said. Police stopped the car and arrested the driver at Broad Street and Montgomery Avenue.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.