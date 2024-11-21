Two injured in hit-and-run near City Hall, Philadelphia police say

2 question-and-answer sessions about twice-a-week trash pickup for Philadelphians | Digital Brief

Two people were transported to an area hospital after a hit-and-run near City Hall in Philadelphia Thursday night, police said.

One of the victims has serious injuries and the other is in stable condition, police said. Both were taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

The crash happened at Market and Juniper streets around 8:15 p.m.

The car also knocked down a traffic light before fleeing, police said. Police stopped the car and arrested the driver at Broad Street and Montgomery Avenue.