Reported leak stops MFL, other transit near 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The water department is currently investigating a reported leak near 30th Street Station to determine the source, they say. The Market Frankford Line is operating with shuttle buses between 15th Street and 40th Street Stations, SEPTA announces via social media.

The Philadelphia Water Department also says that the incident is "not yet confirmed as a water main break/leak from city pipes."

SEPTA says "trains will operate between 69th Street Transportation Center and 40th Street Station and also between Frankford Transportation Center and 15th Street."

Make sure to check SEPTA's website and plan extra time if you plan to take the MFL to get to the Broad Street Line and the Eagles game.

If any customer experiences loss of water or other impacts in the area, they should call (215) 685-6300 immediately and report an emergency.