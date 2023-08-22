Loved ones to hold fundraiser to keep memory of fallen St. Joe's student alive

Family and friends to hold fundraiser in Media to honor St. Joe's student

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- It's been more than five years since a Saint Joseph's University student was killed in a tragic accident in Bermuda.

Family and friends of Mark Dombroski are working to keep his memory alive, and a fundraiser is happening Tuesday night in his honor.

Not a day goes by that Lisa Dombroski doesn't think about her son, Mark. The 19-year-old was a student at Saint Joe's.

"He was a real big thumbs up guy. So, he would just try to lift your mood and be there for you," Lisa Dombroski said.

Mark Dombroski was a gifted athlete who excelled in many sports.

In March 2018, he was in Bermuda for an international rugby tournament when he went missing from outside a bar.

"The search went on for over 24 hours until ultimately he was found the next day," Lisa Dombroski said.

Mark Dombroski was killed in a 35-foot fall from a cliff.

"It was so sad, so unbelievable that this bright light in our world could be gone," Lisa Dombroski

Amid her grief, Lisa Dombroski created a foundation in her son's memory.

On Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the organization is holding a fundraiser at Rita's in Media, where Mark Dombroski used to work.

A portion of the money raised will be used to build a playground on a grassy plot of land next to Middletown Township Library.

"Even for young children, there's a lot of stress and worrisome things in our world today. And if this playground and Mark's happy spirit can help brighten their day, lighten their mood, help them to continue in a positive way, that will make us really happy," Lisa Dombroski said.

Lisa Dombroski is hoping to raise a few thousand dollars.

Jennifer Maull, the director of Parks and Rec, says the project costs about $2 million.

"There's a merry-go-round for them to go on, that their wheelchair can go right into," Maull said. "So it's a fully accessible playground. We really wanted this to be special and accessible to all children so that they could all enjoy it."

It will be called the "Mark Dombroski Memorial Playground," or "Mark's Park" – a tribute to a kind young man who always wanted others to be happy.