Award-winning chef Marc Vetri bringing new pizza restaurant to Wells Fargo Center
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new MVP is coming to the Wells Fargo Center. Award-winning chef Marc Vetri is bringing a new pizza restaurant to the arena called MVP.
The restaurant will feature a menu full of Vetri's famous pizzas.
Vetri is joining other local food icons Stephen Starr and Jose Garces, who are also offering new food options at the arena.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.