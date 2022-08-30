Watch CBS News
Sports

Award-winning chef Marc Vetri bringing new pizza restaurant to Wells Fargo Center

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Marc Vetri bringing restaurant to Wells Fargo Center
Marc Vetri bringing restaurant to Wells Fargo Center 00:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new MVP is coming to the Wells Fargo Center. Award-winning chef Marc Vetri is bringing a new pizza restaurant to the arena called MVP.

The restaurant will feature a menu full of Vetri's famous pizzas.

Vetri is joining other local food icons Stephen Starr and Jose Garces, who are also offering new food options at the arena.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 8:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.