Century-old volunteer fire company in Maple Shade could soon close its doors

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) -- Controversy is building in Maple Shade over the future of the town's volunteer fire company.

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday where council members could vote to shutdown the volunteer fire department.

More than 300 yellow signs are sitting in yards across Maple Shade showing support for the volunteer fire department that was established more than 100 years ago.

"The building is like a second home to us and all the members here," Chief Andrew Simonsick said.

Simonsick is the chief of the Independent Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. He's now raising concerns after he said the township is planning to close the department.

"The major one is the public safety of the people that live in this town and the people that live in the towns around us," Chief Simonsick said.

According to Eileen Fahey, the attorney who represents Maple Shade Township, a vote could taken Thursday on an ordinance to "remove the Independent Fire Company from the Maple Shade Township Fire Department."

Fahey said in a statement that the volunteer fire company would still exist, just not provide its normal services.

"The Independent Fire Company would continue to exist, but it would no longer be authorized to provide fire services to the township. The township has the commitment of the fire departments of surrounding municipalities to continue to provide fire coverage for the township."

CBS News Philadelphia asked the township for clarification and why it was looking to remove the volunteer company, but no one responded.

But Chief Simonsick said he fears relying on other municipalities will increase response times during an emergency.

"My major concerns are the people that live in this town," he said. "I hope the fire gods are looking down on the township until this is over, and no one gets hurt or killed."

"The Township Fire Department will be working to fill its ranks and will give priority to the active firefighters of the Independent Fire Company," Fahey said.

The public hearing on the ordinance is set for Thursday evening.