Manure coats I-78 in Pennsylvania after rollover truck crash

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A truck crash in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley on Tuesday made quite the stink.

A dump truck full of manure crashed and overturned, spilling its contents onto I-78 in Lower Saucon Township, near Bethlehem, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Drone video from Rich Rolen showed the overturned truck and manure on the road. Vehicles appeared to be driving through the mess, leaving skid marks.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near Exit 67. Traffic was temporarily detailed onto State Route 412.

The highway reopened and police marked the scene cleared after 11 a.m.

