3 people shot at vigil in Mantua, Philadelphia PD says

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people are in hospital after a shooting at a vigil in Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened shortly before 7 p.m. at 38th and Aspen Streets.

Three suspects pulled up to the scene, got out of a gold-colored Kia and opened fire.

The victims are in stable condition.

The suspects crashed their car about a block away and ran.

Police said the person being remembered at the vigil had died of natural causes, not due to gun violence.

No arrests have been made.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 10:14 PM

