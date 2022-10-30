3 people shot at vigil in Mantua, Philadelphia PD says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people are in hospital after a shooting at a vigil in Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department said it happened shortly before 7 p.m. at 38th and Aspen Streets.

Three suspects pulled up to the scene, got out of a gold-colored Kia and opened fire.

The victims are in stable condition.

The suspects crashed their car about a block away and ran.

Police said the person being remembered at the vigil had died of natural causes, not due to gun violence.

No arrests have been made.