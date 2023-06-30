Man's body recovered from Lake Nockamixon after rescuing 2 children: officials

Bucks County ID man after body recovered from Lake Nockamixon after rescuing 2 children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bucks County authorities have identified a man who drowned Thursday after he rescued two children.

The body of 37-year-old Marvin Alexan Fernandez Cheekas was recovered from Lake Nockamixon.

Authorities say two children were swimming and appeared to be in distress. Cheekas rescued them but then disappeared in the water.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office says Cheeka's death was an accident.