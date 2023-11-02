MANNA kicks off annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Get ready to pass the pie! Thursday is pie day in Philadelphia, it's when MANNA's largest annual fundraiser kicks into high gear.

The "Pie in the Sky" fundraiser allows the organization to continue its annual tradition of cooking and delivering hot Thanksgiving meals to critically ill individuals and their families on Thanksgiving morning.

Pies cost $35 or $40 and can be purchased on MANNA's website through Sunday, Nov. 19, or until pies sell out.

This year's pie flavors include abrdn Apple, Berry, Sweet Potato, Pareto Health Pumpkin, Pecan (Kosher), and Blueberry (GF). MANNA is also excited to introduce this year's specialty flavor -- Soom Chocolate Tahini Pie (GF).

All pie orders will be available for pick up on Tuesday, Nov. 21, between noon and 8 p.m. at one of MANNA's 20+ pie pickup locations throughout the Philadelphia area and southern New Jersey.

You can purchase a pie on mannapies.org.