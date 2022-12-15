Watch CBS News
Philly SD to implement temporary mask mandate after winter break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia will make masking mandatory for students and staff after returning from winter break. The mandatory masking will be from Jan. 3 to 13.

The School District announced in August that it planned to implement the temporary mandate in its 2022-2023 school year general COVID-19 protocol

Officials made the announcement Wednesday and say the masking is a proactive measure to reduce the spread of the virus and prioritize in-person learning after the break.

Staff, students and families can pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests from the district's testing locations at five schools while supplies last. Testing locations will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The district encourages staff and families to continue to stay safe and help stop the spread of the virus.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 1:28 PM

