Manayunk Wing Women need help collecting feminine products for donations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Main Street in Manayunk, behind the many colorful storefronts are the women who run the businesses. Brandy Deieso, owner of the Little Apple Gift Boutique, said it makes the whole area feel special.

"We are a business district that is filled with women-owned businesses," Deieso said. "It's very unique to our community that we have so many storefronts — businesses, salons, exercise studios — that are owned by women."

Because there are so many women who run the business district, Deieso decided to coordinate a formal way for them to come together during Women's History Month.

This year, the Manayunk Wing Women is a group of 24 woman-owned businesses that are collecting a series of items to support women and people who menstruate. They're asking for donations for women who have recently given birth, such as unopened formula and breast pumps, to gifts that will support people who menstruate, such as pads and menstrual cups.

Deieso said she was moved to create the Manayunk Wing Women after learning about Philadelphia's Grab-n-Flow sheds, a charitable effort spearheaded by Shelley Aragoncillo. Each shed is stocked with supplies that people in need can access 24 hours a day.

"I couldn't even imagine someone being in need of that," Deieso said. "Having two children of my own, going through pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum without basic necessities seemed so sad and horrible. I immediately felt a connection to what [Aragoncillo] was doing."

Aragoncillo opened the first shed outside her home four years ago when she saw a dire need. After seeing just how many women used the shed, she opened several others and is working on expanding.

"There is no stigma involved. You don't have to interact with anybody to collect the products," Aragoncillo said, adding that she wants to create "somewhat of a safe space."

Currently, there are three Grab-n-Flow sheds: one located on the corner of Tasker Street and South Franklin Street in Philadelphia; one at the Blackwell Library; and one at the Walnut West Library.

"It's run off of a mutual aid model. I was really influenced by the community fridges around South Philadelphia," Aragoncillo said.

Deieso said she aims to create a sense of safety and support among women in the community.

"I am a business owner, but first and foremost, I am a mom to two little girls and showing them that getting together with other women is also really powerful that we should all be supporting each other," she said.

To support Grab-n-Flow through the Manayunk Wing Women, community members can drop off the following items at any participating business listed below.

They're collecting pads -- which is their highest-needed item -- prenatal vitamins, witch hazel pads, stool softeners, numbing spray, postpartum adult diapers, postpartum underwear, unopened baby formula, diapers of all sizes and pregnancy tests.

The list of participating businesses and drop-off locations this year includes:

Awakenings Pole and Aerial Fitness Studio

Chabaa Thai Bistro

Chloe Madeleine Salon

Chrissy Ertz Real Estate

Citrine Glow Medispa

Crust Vegan Bakery

Enterprise

J Glow Beauty, Rowzone Fitness

Lila Philadelphia

Minor Details

Never Give Up

Pet Friendly Dog Bakery

Remix on Main

Soul Healn

Starshine Salon

Sulimay's Salon & Barber Studio

Susan Beard Studio

The Little Apple

The Nice Needle Nurse

The Wall Cycling

Vamp Boutique

Walk This Way

Yanako

If you would like to donate directly to Grab-n-Flow, you can learn more by visiting their Instagram.