Nursing home death in Pennsylvania investigated as murder-attempted suicide, district attorney says

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

A woman's death at a retirement home in Chester County is being investigated as a murder-attempted suicide, the District Attorney's Office of Chester County announced Thursday evening.

The East Coventry Police Department and the Chester County Detectives are investigating the death of an 89-year-old woman at Manatawny Manor Nursing Home on Old Schuylkill Road, according to the release.

Officials said there is no threat to the public or anyone else in the nursing home and no other injuries were reported.

Officials ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.  

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

