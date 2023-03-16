Watch CBS News
Crime

Man wanted for stabbing in Live! Casino parking garage: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man wanted for stabbing in Live! Casino parking garage: police
Man wanted for stabbing in Live! Casino parking garage: police 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a man they say stabbed another man inside the parking garage at Live! Casino in South Philadelphia.

It happened Wednesday night at the garage on Packer Avenue.

Police found the man with stab wounds in the thigh and arm.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the man they are looking for drove off in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 4:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.