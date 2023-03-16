Man wanted for stabbing in Live! Casino parking garage: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for a man they say stabbed another man inside the parking garage at Live! Casino in South Philadelphia.

It happened Wednesday night at the garage on Packer Avenue.

Police found the man with stab wounds in the thigh and arm.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the man they are looking for drove off in a dark-colored Infiniti SUV.