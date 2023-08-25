Watch CBS News
Man wanted for assaulting woman in Fairmount

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of assaulting a woman in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The assault happened on Aug. 14, just before 9 p.m. 

Police say a 28-year-old woman was walking on the 700 block of North Uber Street when she was approached from behind by the man. They say he punched her in the face, poked her eyes with his fingers and then continued to punch her as they fell to the ground.

She gave him her cell phone and he ran off.  

The suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words "Thrasher."

If you have any information on this incident, call police. 

