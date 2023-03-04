Man taken into custody after stabbing in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man has been taken into custody after police responded to a stabbing in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.

Police say a 40-year-old man was stabbed three times in the stomach inside a store at 2200 North Broad near Temple University's White Hall.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered and the Temple University Police Association tweeted about the incident.

SAFETY ADVISORY: STABBING



A male victim has been stabbed in the stomach at Broad and Susquehanna Ave — Temple University Police Association (@officialTUPA) March 4, 2023