Man taken into custody after stabbing in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man has been taken into custody after police responded to a stabbing in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.
Police say a 40-year-old man was stabbed three times in the stomach inside a store at 2200 North Broad near Temple University's White Hall.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.
A weapon was recovered and the Temple University Police Association tweeted about the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.