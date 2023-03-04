Watch CBS News
Crime

Man taken into custody after stabbing in North Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 4, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 4, 2023 (AM) 03:11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One man has been taken into custody after police responded to a stabbing in North Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. 

Police say a 40-year-old man was stabbed three times in the stomach inside a store at 2200 North Broad near Temple University's White Hall.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered and the Temple University Police Association tweeted about the incident.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 6:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.