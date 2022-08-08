Man struck, killed by vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road just before 10 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on the 2700 block of Grant Avenue in the left lane when he struck the 39-year-old man in a seated position in the road. According to police, the man attempted to brake, but he struck the 39-year-old, which threw him into left lane of the eastbound side of the roadway.

Police say a passerby applied a tourniquet to the 39-year-old man's leg as the was lying unresponsive on the road. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, authorities say.

The 20-year-old man driving the Chrysler was not injured.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time as the incident is under investigation.