Man struck by vehicle, critically injured in Brookside, Delaware, official says

A 38-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Brookside, Delaware, a New Castle County spokesperson said.

The crash happened on East Chestnut Hill Road in the area of Marrows Road at about 6:45 p.m., according to a release.

The 38-year-old man was taken to Christiana Hospital in Stanton and placed in critical condition with significant extremity injuries and possible internal injuries, a spokesperson said.

It's unclear if the vehicle stayed on the scene.

Delaware State Police are investigating the incident.