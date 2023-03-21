Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of stealing eggs, cash from Bucks County cooler

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man wanted for stealing "eggs and cash" from cooler in Springfield Township
Man wanted for stealing "eggs and cash" from cooler in Springfield Township 00:22

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man is wanted in Bucks County for allegedly stealing eggs and cash from a cooler in Springfield Township, which is north of Quakertown.

The Springfield Township Police Department released a photo of the man on Saturday along Ebert Road.

egg stealer bucks county
Springfield Township Police Department

Investigators believe the man has struck before.

Police admit this isn't the "crime of the century," but they say the eggs are sold using the honor system and they want to protect the small business.

If you recognize the alleged egg bandit, call the police.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 9:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.