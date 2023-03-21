Man accused of stealing eggs, cash from Bucks County cooler

Man wanted for stealing "eggs and cash" from cooler in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man is wanted in Bucks County for allegedly stealing eggs and cash from a cooler in Springfield Township, which is north of Quakertown.

The Springfield Township Police Department released a photo of the man on Saturday along Ebert Road.

Springfield Township Police Department

Investigators believe the man has struck before.

Police admit this isn't the "crime of the century," but they say the eggs are sold using the honor system and they want to protect the small business.

If you recognize the alleged egg bandit, call the police.