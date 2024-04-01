Man stabbed during rush hour at Center City PATCO station: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person was stabbed at the PATCO station at 8th and Market streets in Philadelphia Monday around 5:50 p.m., a Delaware River Port Authority Police spokesperson said.

Delaware River Port Authority and Philadelphia Police officers responded to the concourse level at the station for a report of a stabbing. They found a male victim with multiple stab wounds, officials said. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was a Good Samaritan who intervened in a physical altercation between two people, one male and one female, according to DRPA police. The male fled the scene, and the female was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Anyone who has information is asked to call DRPA Police at (856) 968-3301.