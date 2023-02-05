Watch CBS News
Man shot three times, killed in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 30-year-old man was shot three times and killed inside a home in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 21st Street around 11:30 a.m.

Police say he was shot inside the bedroom of a first-floor apartment. The man was shot twice in the back and once in the right shoulder, authorities say. 

He was transported to Temple Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:47 a.m.

Police say they took a woman into custody. She is alleged to be the shooter in this case, they say.

A handgun was recovered.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 1:01 PM

